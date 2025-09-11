'Hannibal' creator Bryan Fuller wants show to return with Zendaya as Clarice Starling

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (PTI) "Hannibal" creator Bryan Fuller hopes to revive his NBC series and hopes to cast Hollywood star Zendaya as Clarice Starling.

The psychological horror drama, which aired for three seasons between 2013 and 2015, was based on Thomas Harris’ novels and featured Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal Lecter.

It followed the relationship between FBI officer Will Graham, played by Hugh Dancy, and Lecter, a role made iconic on screen by Anthony Hopkins in multiple Oscar-winning film "The Silence of the Lambs" opposite Jodie Foster’s Clarice Starling.

"My dream project is to do a limited series of 'Silence of the Lambs' with Mads and Zendaya as Clarice Starling," Fuller told entertainment news outlet ScreenRant.

"If I could put anything out into the universe, I would put that into the universe," he added.

Clarice was last portrayed by Hollywood veteran Julianne Moore in the 2001 film "Hannibal".

In a 2023 interview with entertainment news outlet Deadline, Mikkelson had said "there’s always a chance" he could reprise his role as Hannibal. "It’s all about finding a home for it," he said.

But the actor had also said that they were running out of time.

Zendaya is currently working on films like "The Odyssey", "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "Dune: Part Three". She will also be reprising her character of Rue Bennett in the third season of the HBO series "Euphoria". PTI SMR SMR RB RB