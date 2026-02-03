Hansal Mehta sets new series 'Family Business' at Netflix, Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma star

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta returns to Netflix with his new show "Family Business", centred on a power struggle between an industrialist and his protege, played by Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

The first look and teaser of the series was shared by the streamer on Tuesday during an event where Netflix unveiled its India slate for the coming year. Mehta, who earlier worked with Netflix for "Scoop", has co-created the series with Niren Bhatt.

The series also features Nandish Singh Sandhu, Rhea Chakraborty and Tina Desai. Kapoor joked that all the young people involved with the show have given him a run for his money.

"There's so much competition and to be competing with all of them keeps me young. I’ll soon be completing 50 years (in the business) but I feel young," Kapoor, who made his acting debut in 1979 with a small role in "Hamare Tumhare", said.

Varma, who has had several projects with Netflix including "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack", "Darlings", "Jaanejaan", "Murder Mubaarak" and "Lust Stories 2", said he feels like the streamer's "ghar jamai".

"I was doing a shoot for Netflix last night and here I’m today for ‘Family Business’. I feel good that I’ve a healthy love relationship with them, Netflix is my 'sasural' (in-laws' place). It’s been great to collaborate with one of my favourite directors Hansal sir, he is kicking it, his work is so refined and cutting edge, and I’m glad I got to play such a beautiful part.

"To be working with the evergreen, magnanimous and stud boy and dashing and youngest actor I’ve ever worked with is Anil Kapoor. His energy, zest for life and perfection to craft... I’ve had a great time shooting with him. I’ve worked for the first time with Rhea and Nandish," he added.

Netflix highlighted the casting as central to portraying the shifting power dynamics at the heart of the story.

Mehta said though the budget was small, like their show, their ambition was huge.

"It's a privilege to have Anil sir working with us on this show. I’m working with Vijay for the first time and to be working with this ensemble was great," Mehta said.

Mehta and Vikram Malhotra of Abundantia Entertainment have produced the show. Smriti Jain and Gaurav Mishra serve as executive producers.

"We've been waiting to be on Netflix and I couldn't be happier that we are making our debut with Netflix on 'Family Business'," Malhotra said.