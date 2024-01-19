Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' series begins production

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's much-anticipated series “Gandhi” has commenced production, the makers said on Friday.

Advertisment

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the series is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books -- “Gandhi before India” and “Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World”.

"Capturing history in the making! #Gandhi filming now," the studio posted on Instagram alongside photos from the show's sets.

In a press note, Applause said the epic series, which will capture the life and times of Gandhi, is an international production and will be shot at various Indian and foreign locations.

Advertisment

The series will star Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi. It marks the director-actor duo’s third collaboration after “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” and “Baai”.

Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.

Mehta's most recent series were Netflix's "Scoop" and SonyLIV's "Scam 2003", a follow-up to his critically-acclaimed show "Scam 1992".

His upcoming project is "The Buckingham Murders", starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. PTI RB BK RB