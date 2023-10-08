Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop' wins big at Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Netflix show "Scoop" on Sunday won the best Asian TV series honour at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 in Busan, South Korea.

According to its official website, Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards is an annual event to celebrate the achievements of excellent content made for TV, OTT, and online across Asia. It is organised by Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and Korea Radio Promotion Association in Busan.

BIFF shared the announcement on its official X page.

Mehta, who created the series with Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, expressed his excitement over the win.

"We won! Best Asian TV Series at Busan. #BIFF23," he wrote on the microblogging site.

"Scoop" follows Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper, who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival Jaideb Sen's murder.

The critically-acclaimed Hindi language series, also directed by Mehta, premiered on Netflix in June. Backed by Indian production banner Matchbox Shots, the show is inspired by Jigna Vora's biographical book "Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison".

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2023 were held on October 8 at the BIFF Theater, Busan Cinema Center, during the course of the Busan International Film Festival, which runs through October 4 and October 13.