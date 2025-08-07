Hansal Mehta’s series ‘Gandhi’ to have its world premiere at TIFF 2025

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s much-anticipated series "Gandhi", starring Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi, will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

The series, backed by Sameer Nair's Applause Entertainment, is part of the festival’s Primetime programme, which was launched in 2015 and puts spotlight on exceptional international series and boundary-pushing episodic storytelling.

The announcement was made by the director, known for acclaimed works such as "Shahid", "Citylights", "Omerta" as well as hit series "Scam 1992" and "Scoop", on his social media on Thursday.

“An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. 'Gandhi' will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated Primetime slate.

"The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal. A moment of pride. A moment of memory. A quiet revolution begins,” Mehta posted.

"Gandhi" is based on renowned historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books -- "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World".

The show will also feature Pratik Gandhi's wife Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi and "Harry Potter" franchise star Tom Felton as Josiah Oldfield.

"Gandhi" is among six world premieres selected for the 2025 edition of Primetime, which also include Sterlin Harjo's "The Lowdown", featuring Ethan Hawke, Netflix’s Canadian original "Wayward", "Black Rabbit" starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman, the documentary series "Origin: The Story of the Basketball Africa League", and "The Savage" by Iranian filmmaker Houman Seyyedi.

All screenings include extended Q&A sessions with creators and cast.

The 50th edition of TIFF will be held from September 4 to 14.