Happiest father in entire universe: Amitabh Bachchan on son Abhishek winning Best Actor award

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan praised his son Abhishek Bachchan after he bagged the Best Actor award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), calling him the "pride and honour of the family".

Abhishek was awarded for his performance in "I Want to Talk" at the festival, which commenced on Thursday and will conclude on August 24.

Amitabh posted pictures of Abhishek on his personal blog on Saturday. The first picture featured Abhishek holding the award, while another featured him on the cover of a magazine.

"The happiest Father in the entire Universe .. Abhishek you are the pride and honour of the family .. you fly the flag that Dada ji established, and have carried it through with valour and hard work .. consistency, never giving in, and an attitude of: 'the more you pull me down, I'll stand again with my hard work and will stand again and even taller.'"

T 5472 - THE HAPPIEST FATHER ON EARTH ..

BEST ACTOR ABHISHEK .. so so soso proud love !!! pic.twitter.com/RhdgcwXYf0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 15, 2025

"It took you time, but you didn't give up. You have shown the world on your own merit. You have been announced as the first artist in Melbourne. No gift can be bigger for a father than this," the post began.

The actor also recalled how people earlier criticised him whenever he would talk about his son in the public.

"Some years ago, I had flown with surging ecstasy about a masterpiece film of yours and your performance .. They who command the informative wood-derived paperwork, had ridiculed me and my paternal flamboyance of selfish promotion .. and sniggered at my advertised pride...The sly and scornful laugh has been silenced by respect and admiration, applaud and admiration," he said.

"Winning is the ultimate answer to many binding ropes and chains...The price of victory is high, but so are the rewards...You Abhishek just proved that...with all my love .. a very proud Father and family," he concluded.