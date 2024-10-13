Happy to be working in film industry even after 20 years: Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai: It's been two decades for Riteish Deshmukh in the movies and the actor-producer says he is glad to still be around.

The actor, who made his debut with 2003's "Tujhe Meri Kasam", has created a niche for himself with Hindi films “Ek Villian”, “Bluffmaster!” and the “Housefull” and “Masti” franchises. He turned producer with 2013's "Balak Palak" and director with "Ved" (2022), both Marathi movies.

Deshmukh, son of late Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, said he didn't come to the industry with any expectation.

"I was happy with whatever was offered to me. I didn’t come to the industry to make a career, it was like I had an offer, and see how it goes. I’m glad to receive love from the industry and audience. It’s been two decades for me, and I’m still working.

"I’m happy that I’m still being considered by producers and directors. This industry has given me the strength to do films, turn producers and direct films (in Marathi),” the actor told PTI in an interview, adding he is hoping to direct a Hindi film soon.

Deshmukh, who will next be seen in "Housefull 5", said he is in a “great phase” in his career.

“People have opened up to offering newer characters (to me). I’m happy doing such roles, like ‘Kakuda’ was a horror comedy, ‘Visfot’ was a serious film, or ‘Ved’ was a romantic drama.

“After all that serious stuff, I’m back to doing comedy, with ‘Housefull 5’... I’m being offered varied roles, then I also have this role of a director and producer,” he added.

With three comedy films, including “Housefull 5”, “Masti 4”, and “Dhamaal 4”, in the pipeline, the actor said a good script is the backbone for a successful movie in the genre.

“Comedy is easy when it is written well, otherwise you are trying hard to do it. If you get good actors, can improvise, and feed off each other’s energy, it all works well. The improvisation should be in the benefit of the film, and not just the actor.” The actor recently served as a host on season five of the reality TV series “Bigg Boss Marathi”. The first four seasons of the series were hosted by filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

Deshmukh is “overwhelmed” with the response to the show.

“I've always enjoyed watching 'Bigg Boss'. When I got the opportunity to host it, I was pretty excited," he said.

Superstar Salman Khan is the OG “Bigg Boss” host for him. Khan has hosted the show's Hindi version since 2010.

"When I look at 'Bigg Boss', I feel Salman is the OG 'Bigg Boss' host. No one does it like him. Before I started working on 'Bigg Boss' Marathi, I spoke to him. He was very encouraging and excited that I'm doing the show,” he added.