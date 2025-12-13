Hari Nef, Louisa Jacobson and others to feature in 'Situation #64'

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) Actors Hari Nef and Louisa Jacobson will feature in a psychological drama "Situation #64".

Nef is known for her roles in projects such as "Transparent" and "You". Jacobson has been a part of "Materialists" and "The Gilded Age" series.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the film is written and directed by Oliver Edwin, who also features in it. The project also marks his directorial debut.

"Situation #64" revolves around Nef, a performance artist, and Edwin, her former performance partner and lover, as they begin rehearsing their final piece. When his new partner (Jacobson) joins them, and secrets of their past emerge, the gap between their work and reality blurs.

The makers wrapped the production on the film in Skaneateles, New York, in November.

Nef said "Situation #64" is the kind of film she always wanted to do. "I finally get to say that I’m making a movie with my friends. Oliver is a young auteur of rare precision and sensitivity," she said in a statement.

"Louisa is deeply talented and kind. Lizzie and Lexi are among the most intrepid, discerning indie producers I have ever worked with. ‘Situation #64’ is the kind of film I have always wanted to do, and unlike any I’ve done yet,” she added.

The film is produced by Lizzie Shapiro and Lexi Tannenholtz of The Space Program alongside Jason De Beer of Escape Route Films and Jake Casey of The Dazey Phase.