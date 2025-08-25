Hariprasad Chaurasia to headline 28th Edition of 'Amar Jyoti'

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia will headline the 28th edition of Amar Jyoti along with celebrated tabla exponent Ustad Rashid Mustafa Thirakwa here in the national capital on Tuesday.

To be held at Kamani Auditorium, the event, an annual musical homage to India’s armed forces, is presented by the Pandit Chatur Lal Memorial Society.

"For almost three decades, 'Amar Jyoti' has carried forward our family’s commitment to using music as a medium of service. Each edition is a sacred homage to our armed forces, inspiring pride and reverence among audiences,” Pandit Charajit Chatur Lal, secretary of the society, said in a statement.

Besides the 87-year-old Padma Vibhushan awardee, the event will also feature 'Brahmaand' – The Universe, a contemporary ensemble curated by Pranshu Chatur Lal (percussions), with Rohan Prasanna (sarod), Shounok Banerjee (ghatam) and Zaki Ahmad (vocals). It aims to showcase a contemporary soundscape while staying rooted in classical heritage.

Established in memory of tabla maestro Pandit Chatur Lal, the Society is dedicated to preserving the legacy of Indian classical music and nurturing emerging artists. Through Amar Jyoti, it continues to blend patriotism with artistic expression in a powerful cultural celebration.