Harman Baweja, Arati Kadav to reunite for new film after 'Mrs' success

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Producer Harman Baweja and director Arati Kadav have announced that they are reuniting for a new film project, marking their second collaboration following the critically-acclaimed 2025 movie "Mris".

The duo shared the news on social media to mark the first anniversary of "Mrs", which was the Hindi-language remake of the 2021 Malayalam film "The Great Indian Kitchen" and received strong reviews for its sensitive portrayal of invisible domestic labour and gender expectations.

The film was directed by Kadav from a screenplay co-written by Baweja, who also produced through his banner Baweja Studios. It was released directly on the OTT platform ZEE5 on February 7, 2025, The movie starred Sanya Malhotra as Richa, a newly married woman struggling to balance her dreams and the regressive traditions of her marital home, with Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh in prominent roles.

In a statement, Baweja said "Mrs" reaffirmed his belief in audacious, intimate cinema.

“Mrs. was one of those rare films that stays with you long after it’s made not just because of the response it received, but because of the honesty with which it was created. Working with Arati reminded me how powerful cinema can be when everyone involved is aligned in intent and sensitivity.

"Coming together again feels less like a reunion and more like a natural next step in a creative journey we deeply trust, This next project is born from that very faith, and I’m looking forward to once again push boundaries together," he said.

For Kadav, also known for directing 2018 critical hit "Cargo", working on "Mrs" was an emotionally demanding but deeply fulfilling experience.

"Returning to collaborate again doesn't feel like starting something new; it feels like continuing a conversation that began with honesty, care, and a shared belief in telling stories that matter," she added.