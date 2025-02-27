Harman Baweja inks three-project deal with ‘Trial By Fire’ producer

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Actor-producer Harman Baweja on Thursday said he has joined hands with producer Sidharth Jain for a three-film deal.

The actor’s production banner Baweja Studios is known for backing movies like Sanya Malhotra’s “Mrs”, and Jain has produced the 2023 critically-acclaimed show, “Trial By Fire” starring Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande through his company, House of Talkies.

Baweja, who garnered wide acclaim for his work as an actor in the series “Scoop”, said the partnership is an exciting opportunity to merge their creative strengths and build stories that challenge, inspire, and entertain people.

“Great storytelling requires courage, and that’s exactly what Sidharth brings to the table. When I watched ‘Trial By Fire’, I saw a creator unafraid to tackle difficult narratives with sensitivity and depth.

"At Baweja Studios, we have always believed in telling stories that resonate on a deeper level—whether it’s ‘Mrs’ highlighting a sensitive issue or ‘Khwaabon Ka Jhamela’ that showcases the complexities of relationships and personal growth,” the actor-producer said in a statement.

Jain said along with Baweja they aim to redefine storytelling in Indian cinema.

“Harman has a rare ability to balance thought-provoking narratives with commercial appeal, and that’s exactly the kind of synergy we need in today’s evolving content landscape. With this three-project deal, we aim to develop stories that are bold, immersive, and emotionally compelling,” he said.

On the film front, Baweja Studios has two movies in the pipeline including Vikas Bahl-directed “Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling”, featuring an ensemble cast including Jaya Bachchan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Wamiqa Gabbi, and “Boy From Andaman”, which Baweja is producing with “Delhi Crime” creator Richie Mehta and Imagine Entertainment. PTI KKP BK BK