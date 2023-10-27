Harrdy Sandhu announces maiden India tour

Mumbai: Singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu on Friday announced his first ever all-India tour titled ‘In My Feelings’.

The musical tour, which will kickstart on November 18 and conclude in December, will travel to cities such as Delhi, Indore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune and Bhubaneswar.

Sandhu, known for songs such as "Bijlee Bijlee", "Kya Baat Ay", "Horrn Blow" and "Soch", said he is thrilled about the tour and is looking forward to meeting his fans.

“I’m excited to kick start my first ever all-India tour. It was long due and I’m happy to finally do it at such an interesting juncture of my career.

"We are covering different cities pan-India, starting from Delhi, I’m looking forward to it as it will allow me to meet my fans and experience their abundant love,” the singer-actor said in a statement.

As per press release, the show is expected to feature special hydraulic effects in Sandhu’s performance, along with multiple dancers, with the aim to offer a unique experience for the audience.

Sandhu recently unveiled his new EP titled 'Pleasures' which has a total of five songs and has been receiving much love from the audiences.