Harrdy Sandhu releases new track 'Ki Haal Aa'

New Delhi: Punjabi singer-songwriter Harrdy Sandhu released his latest track "Ki Haal Aa", which "integrates traditional Punjabi influences with contemporary sounds".

The track is infused with a delightful blend of upbeat melodies and powerful rhythms, all anchored by Sandhu’s signature vocal prowess.

The song seamlessly integrates traditional Punjabi influences with contemporary sounds, according to a press release.

Sandhu, known for tracks such as "Bijlee Bijlee", "Kya Baat Ay" and "Naah", said he tried to encapsulate the celebratory essence of Punjabi culture with a sound that appeals to a global audience.

"With ‘Ki Haal Aa,’ I aimed to encapsulate the celebratory essence of Punjabi culture while crafting a sound that appeals to a global audience. The track’s melodies are upbeat and vibrant, designed to make everyone want to dance and celebrate life," Sandhu said in the statement.

The music for the track has been composed by Jaymeet and Shevv.