Harshvardhan Rane announces new movie 'Deewaniyat', Milap Zaveri to direct

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Actor Harshvardhan Rane on Friday announced his next feature film, "Deewaniyat," a musical love story from director Milap Zaveri.

The actor, whose debut Hindi film "Sanam Teri Kasam" was re-released recently and is doing well in theatres, shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"Announcing Our Next: #Deewaniyat. A soul-stirring musical love story starring @harshvardhanrane, following the phenomenal success of the re-release of #SanamTeriKasam," Rane wrote alongside a teaser video of the project.

"A tale of love, heartbreak, and music that will echo in your hearts forever. In Cinemas 2025," he added.

Zaveri, known for "Marjaavaan" and John Abraham's "Satyameva Jayate", has penned "Deewaniyat" with Mushtaq Shiekh.

The film is produced by Amul Vikas Mohan and Anshul Mohan under their production banner Vikir Films.

"Sanam Teri Kasam", which came out in 2016 and also featured Pakistani star Mawra Hocane, was re-released in theatres on February 7. The movie has raised Rs 27.96 crore nett, a marked improvement from its original release earnings of around Rs nine crore. PTI ATR RB RB