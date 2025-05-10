Harshvardhan Rane says he won't be part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' if previous cast is repeated

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Actor Harshvardhan Rane says he will opt out of "Sanam Teri Kasam" sequel if any of the previous cast members are involved in the film in an apparent reference to his Pakistani co-star Mawra Hocane.

Rane's comments came after Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane, who starred alongside him in the 2016 movie, criticised India's Operation Sindoor in which armed forces launched military strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

"While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam part 2' if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated," he wrote.

In the second post, he criticised the comments made by Hocane.

Sharing the screenshot of the article with Hocane's remarks, Rane wrote, "I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable." "Am okay with losing out on followers on Instagram, but won't allow anyone walk over the pride and upbringing. Standing by your country is good but disrespectful, hateful comments about out country is not (sic)." Hocane had called India's military strikes a "cowardly attack".

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, "Sanam Teri Kasam" had a lacklustre run at the box office during its initial release but gained praise over the years from the audience.

The film was released in February this year and the film earned over Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office. A sequel was later announced with Rane as the lead but there was no confirmation about Hocane's return.

Tensions escalated between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

In the aftermath of the attack, Instagram accounts of many Pakistani actors, including Hocane, were blocked in India and the release of actor Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback movie "Abir Gulaal" was also stalled. PTI ATR ATR RB RB