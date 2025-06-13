Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa wrap shoot for 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat'

New Delhi: Actors Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa have completed the shoot for their upcoming film "Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat".

Directed by Milap Zaveri, known for “Marjaavaan” and John Abraham’s “Satyameva Jayate”, the film is described as a musical love story. It is written by Mushtaq Shiekh alongside Zaveri.

Rane shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle on Friday. The actor said he completed the project on Thursday and will begin the shoot of his next film in July.

"Finished shooting for #ek deewane ki deewaniyat" yesterday, exam in a week and then next films shoot starts in July," read the caption.

Besides "Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat", Rane will feature in "Sanam Teri Kasam 2", a sequel to his 2016 film, which was re-released earlier this year. He will also star in Omung Kumar's upcoming directorial.

Bajwa's latest film is "Housefull 5", also featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

She will next appear alongside Tiger Shroff in "Baaghi 4".The film is slated to release in September and is directed by A Harsha.