Harshvardhan Rane-starrer 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat' earns Rs 101.1 crore at box office

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) "Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat", featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the romantic drama released on October 2. It revolves around Rane's character Vikramaditya, a politician, who falls for a strong-willed superstar, Adaa Randhawa, essayed by Bajwa.

Rane shared the poster of the film on his Instagram handle, which had the film's collection written over it. "Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat" has collected Rs 101.1 crore at the worldwide box office. Its collection across India stands at Rs 86.1 crore and Rs 15 crore overseas.

"Mila Poori Duniya ka Pyaar, Deewanon ne kiye Sau crore Paar. #EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat in cinemas now, book your tickets: Link in bio. #HarshvardhanRane #SonamBajwa #DeewaniyatKiDiwali #Diwali2025," read the caption.

The film released alongside "Thamma", headlined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is a part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which includes the titles of "Stree", "Munjya", and "Bhediya".

The musical drama is produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma. It is written by Zaveri along with Mushtaq Shaikh.