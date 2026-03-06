Harshvardhan Rane starts shooting for 'Force 3

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Actor Harshvardhan Rane shared a video on his social media on Friday as he started shooting the first schedule of his upcoming film "Force 3" in Gujarat.

Written by Simaab Hashmi, the film is directed by Bhav Dhulia, known for "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter".

Rane uploaded a post on his Instagram handle from the pooja ceremony ahead of the shooting of the film. "May the #FORCE 3 with us. Dir by @bhav.dhulia. Written by @simaabhashmi. 1st schedule in #Gujrat," he wrote in the caption.

The "Force" franchise started in 2011, featuring John Abraham in the lead role. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it also starred Genelia D'Souza alongside the actor and was a remake of the 2003 Tamil film "Kaakha Kaakha".

It revolved around ACP Yashvardhan as he combats a drug cartel, leading to a deadly revenge vendetta by a gangster, Vishnu (Vidyut Jammwal), targeting his team and his love interest, Maya (D'Souza).

The second instalment, led by Abraham, released in 2016 and also featured Sonakshi Sinha. It followed ACP Yashwardhan teaming up with RAW agent Kamaljit Kaur (Sinha), as they aim to expose an inside informer who is leaking sensitive information to a foreign agency targeting the RAW agents.

In November 2025, Rane shared a post confirming his involvement in the franchise.

Rane's latest work is "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat", which released in 2025 and also starred Sonam Bajwa. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film went on to cross over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

The actor will next feature in "Sanam Teri Kasam 2", a sequel to the 2016 release. PTI ATR ATR