Haryana Police initiates process to issue lookout notice against Badshah over video of latest song

Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Police have initiated the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against rapper-musician Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country, a day after he was booked over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video, ‘Tateeree’.

Panchkula Police has issued a formal notice directing Badshah to appear before the police immediately. Several police teams have been constituted to ensure his arrest and are conducting continuous raids at various possible locations, Haryana Police said in a statement on Saturday.

“Considering the possibility of the accused attempting to leave the country, the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him has been initiated,” it said.

Police on Friday registered an FIR under various provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah's recently released music video.

Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, and BNS Section 296 (obscene acts and songs) have been slapped against the rapper.

"Taking a strict stance against the spread of objectionable content on social media and in songs, Haryana Police has initiated major action against singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah,” the police statement said.

Additionally, notices have been issued to remove the video from all social media platforms, it added.

The Haryana State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the song and issued a summons to the popular rapper.

Police said the video depicts minor girls wearing school uniforms throwing away their school bags and appearing to run away from studies.

"The use of words such as ‘Badshala’ in the song has also been found to depict the school environment and education in a misleading and inappropriate manner. Furthermore, objectionable and derogatory expressions towards women and girls have also been identified in the lyrics," it said.

Police have made it clear that "if any individual is found creating or sharing reels or videos related to the controversial song and thereby promoting objectionable content, strict legal action will be taken against them as per the law".

They are also looking into if the makers of the video have taken proper approval for showing what appears to be a government school premises and a Haryana Roadways bus from the Jind depot.

If required approvals were not taken, legal action will be taken, police said.

On Friday, Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said the government has taken cognisance of the music video. The depiction of school girls in the song and the manner “our culture is shown” in it is condemnable, he said. PTI SUN SKY SKY