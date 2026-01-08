Have much to say, but at the right time: Niddhi Agerwal on being mobbed during Hyderabad event

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) "Raja Saab" star Niddhi Agerwal, who was mobbed at one of the promotional events for the film at a Hyderabad mall, says it was an "unfortunate incident" and she has much to say about what happened that day but at the right time.

Last month, a video of the actor trying to navigate her way through a crowd towards her car, went viral on social media. In the short clip, Agerwal appeared visibly uncomfortable around the surging crowd of men as her security tried to make way for her.

Asked about the incident, Agerwal told PTI, "Well, it was an unfortunate incident that took place that day." "I have so much to say about that incident, but I feel like I want to speak at the right time because it's a very sensitive topic and anything I say can be taken out of context by people who are reading stuff and all of that. So I will talk about it, but in some time," she added.

The actor stars alongside Telugu superstar Prabhas in "Raja Saab", a horror comedy, set for release in theatres on Friday. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Zareena Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Boman Irani. PTI SSG BK BK