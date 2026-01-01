Have such a funny bone in me, hope directors are inspired: Juhi Babbar on 'The Great Shamsuddin Family'

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Juhi Babbar loved stepping into a light-hearted role in “The Great Shamsuddin Family” and she hopes that directors take notice and are inspired to cast her in roles that are out of the box and funny.

The actor, who primarily works in theatre, said her stage work evokes an intense impression, but the new film, with its ensemble cast of women of different generations, helps break that image.

"I've such a funny bone in me. But the moment you think of theatre, you think it's intense,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

The calls and messages of praising her tongue-in-cheek humour in the film have been encouraging, she said, adding that filmmaker Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi and actor Naseeruddin Shah have applauded her work in the movie.

“There were no hoardings of the film and it is through word of mouth that the film is receiving so much love. I’ve been appreciated by industry people. But what means a lot is that people are watching the movie. I’ve had people stopping and praising me in the elevator of my building or if I’m at a salon, saying, ‘Is that you in the movie, you were so good?’.

"It feels good when you're recognised for your work,” she said, adding, designer Manish Malhotra and producer Ramesh Taurani too praised her when she met them at Salman Khan’s 60th birthday bash.

Juhi said she wants to do good work and be known for performances.

"I think I’m still fairly new in people’s minds because they've hardly watched me. I don’t have a set image. I’ve been around for 20 years but I’ve not been there (in films). I hope the directors get inspired and offer me different kinds of work," the actor, best known for films like Hansal Mehta’s “Faraaz”, and Neeraj Pandey’s “Aiyaary”, said.

"The Great Shamsuddin Family" follows Bani Ahmed (Kritika Kamra), who faces her most important deadline while her house erupts in family chaos, forcing her to juggle a 12-hour writing sprint with an unfolding domestic emergency.

Juhi essays the role of Humaira, the older sister to Bani and Iram, played by Shreya Dhanwanthary. The actor, who is the daughter of Raj and Nadira Babbar, said the role came naturally to her as she is also the eldest child in her real-life family.

She made her debut in 2003 with “Kash Aap Hamare Hote” opposite Sonu Nigam, but over the years, the actor has mostly focused on theatre. She blames a lack of exciting acting offers for her sporadic presence in movies.

"I'm extremely choosy, I don't get the kind of work that I really want to do. If I like something, why will I not do it? So, some good work should come, which is less. Even I wish I was getting more work.

"I'm a married woman, I’ve a child, and a home, I cannot compromise my family time for something useless. I’ve to feel that this was worth my time, and that I’ve contributed something to this piece of art. However, not that many big filmmakers approach me (for work). I don’t know why,” Juhi added.

She thanked directors like Rizvi and Hansal Mehta for offering her roles in “The Great Shamsuddin Family” and “Faraaz”, in which she played actor Zahan Kapoor’s mother.

“In terms of screen presence, I had around six to seven scenes in ‘Faraaz’, but every scene was impactful. There was so much to deliver. In ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’, I was there throughout the film and there’s so much more to perform. I've been offered ensemble films but there’s nothing much to perform, hence I don’t do it but I loved this film,” she said.

The actor said "The Great Indian Shamsuddin Family" is being watched by people from different strata.

"This means the audience is understanding the film, and that it is in real space and talking about real issues. It has resonated with the audience as some things are said openly and some are undercurrent, but people have got both,” the actor said.

The film also features her actor-husband Anup Soni in a cameo appearance. Actors Sheeba Chaddha, Farida Jalal, Dolly Ahluwalia, Natasha Rastogi, and others round out the cast of “The Great Shamsuddin Family”.

Juhi said it was Rizvi and producer Mahmood Farooqui’s idea to cast Soni.

"They were confused about who to cast for the role. They (makers) were like, ‘Can we speak to Anup?’ and Farida ji jumped at the idea, she is fond of Anup. So, they (makers) would tell me ‘Let’s get him’, and I said, ‘You can speak to him directly’.

"I didn’t want them to take things for granted because I’m part of the film and tell Anup, ‘Ek entry kar lo’. Anup has his own standing and makes his own decisions. It was a fantastic surprise for audiences; it worked so well,” Juhi, who first met Soni while working on the play, “Begum Jaan”, said.

The actor, who began her acting journey with theatre at the age of 21, said two of her plays, ‘With Love Aap ki Saiyaara’ and ‘Ek Lamha Zindagi’ – which she even directed – put her back on track and added that industry people started "noticing" her.

“‘The Great Shamsuddin Family’ came to me through theatre. Anusha and Mahmood (producer) have watched me on stage; and Anusha was so sure that she wants me to do this role. She had the choice of so many actors in this age category, who are much more popular than me but she wanted me,” she said.

"Hansal sir had not watched me in theatre, but he knew that I'm doing a lot of theatre. It was Mukesh Chabbra who referred my name to him," the actor added. PTI KKP BK BK