Having Martin Scorsese on board for ‘Homebound’ elevates our film: Karan Johar

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar says his upcoming production "Homebound" is a blend of "talent, vision, and storytelling", led by acclaimed director Neeraj Ghaywan with the support of Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese as executive producer.

"Homebound" had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Un Certain Regard category last month. It is Ghaywan's second directorial after 2015's "Masaan", which also premiered in the same section at Cannes and won two awards.

Johar, who has produced the movie through his banner Dharma Productions, said Scorsese's presence as an executive producer has elevated the project to a "rare artistic height".

“‘Homebound’ is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having Martin Scorsese, a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj’s remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height. Neeraj Ghaywan continues to be one of the most authentic and insightful voices in Indian cinema today, and we are immensely proud to support him on this journey,” Johar told PTI.

“Homebound” features Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Two childhood friends (Khatter and Jethwa) from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.” At the Cannes Film Festival, the movie received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Johar, who was present at the festival, described the experience as unforgettable.

“With an incredibly gifted cast and the prestigious stage of Cannes, we eagerly look forward to sharing ‘Homebound’ powerful story with audiences around the world. Cannes was such a thrilling experience for me, but being there to represent Indian cinema and a film that was backed by Dharma Productions is a memory, a moment, and a life event that I will be keeping very close to my heart, one for history,” Johar added.

While boarding “Homebound” as an executive producer, Scorsese had said that he loved Ghaywan’s movie “Masaan”.

"When Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project for his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema," said the filmmaker , known for classic films such as “Taxi Driver”, “Raging Bull”, “Goodfellas” and “The Departed”.

"Homebound" is produced by Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

Johar currently serves as a host on his debut podcast series, “Live Your Best Life with Karan Johar” for Audible. PTI KKP RB