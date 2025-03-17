Having no action scenes made 'The Divorce Insurance' a comfortable experience: Lee Dong-wook

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) South Korean superstar Lee Dong-wook, known to K-drama fans in India as the grim reaper from "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God", the titular mythical creature from "Tale of the Nine Tailed", and a lawyer from "Touch Your Heart", says he enjoyed not having any action sequences in his new romantic comedy series "The Divorce Insurance". Lee stars as Noh Ki-jun, a thrice divorced insurance company worker in the upcoming Prime Video drama, which is set in the product development division of an insurance company working on creating a unique divorce insurance product.

The actor, who last starred in "A Shop for Killers", said as there were no major action sequences in his new show, he focused on highlighting his character's charming ability to stop people from feeling sad.

"The biggest difference that Noh Ki-jun, the character that I played this time around, has with the other roles that I played previously is that there are no action scenes in this show for starters. And that made the whole experience comfortable. It's not that I prefer action roles, but I did them in the past because it was necessary for the character arc," Lee told PTI in a group interview.

"But this time around, there were no such action scenes. So it was really easy and smooth. And I think the charm that Ki-jun has is that he has this magical ability to stop people from feeling sad. So, I really wanted to focus on highlighting this charm and attractiveness that he has," he added.

The 43-year-old actor has also starred as a detective with a split personality in "Bad and Crazy" with "Squid Game" star Wi Ha-joon.

"The Divorce Insurance" approaches divorce from a completely different perspective, Lee said.

"We should not associate it (divorce) with concepts like unhappiness or sadness anymore. I think we need a change of perception because divorce can be another beginning, a new start for an even happier life. So it has nothing to do with unhappiness, and it can actually be a great opportunity to find another, new love.

"It can be an opportunity for you to reflect on yourself and learn to love yourself more. So, we wanted to pose these questions and also put people in different situations and events that unfold in the show to really deliver this message," he added.

"Queen of Tears" star Lee Joo-Bin stars opposite the actor in the series, which also features "Running Man" star Lee Kwang-soo and Lee Da-hee of "Search WWW" fame.

"The Divorce Insurance" will start streaming on Prime Video in India from March 31. PTI BK RDS