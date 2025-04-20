Hayden Christensen to return for 'Ahsoka' season two

Los Angeles: Actor Hayden Christensen is set to reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker in the second season of the "Star Wars" series "Ahsoka".

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the actor confirmed his return at the Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo.

"There’s not much I can share, but Anakin will be back for season two," the actor said during the panel discussion.

Created and written by Dave Filoni, the first season of the series released in 2023, featuring Rosario Dawson as the titular Jedi.

It also starred Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Eman Esfandi and Lars Mikkelsen. The series is a spin-off of "The Mandalorian".

The second season is expected to release in 2026.