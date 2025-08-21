Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett join 'Rivals 2'

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (PTI) "Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One" actor Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett, known for working in projects such as "My Best Friend’s Wedding" and "Another Country", are set to feature in the second season of Disney+ show "Rivals".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the actors will appear as guest stars in the upcoming dark comedy show, which is an adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's bestselling 1988 novel.

Actors Alex Hassell and David Tennant featured in the lead in the first season and are returning to reprise their roles in "Rivals 2". The filming of the show is currently on.

Atwell will essay the role of Helen Gordon, the ex-wife of Hassell’s character Rupert Campbell-Black and the mother of his two children, Marcus and Tabitha.

Everett will portray the role of Atwell's husband, Malise Gordon, who is Black’s former show-jumping coach and mentor.

The upcoming season also stars Amanda Lawrence, Oliver Dench, Bobby Lockwood, Eliot Salt and Jonny Weldon, among others.

The first season of the series released in October 2024 and comprised eight episodes. It was directed by Elliot Hegarty, Dee Koppang O'Leary and Alexandra Brodski. PTI ATR ATR ATR