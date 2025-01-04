HBO cancels 'The Franchise' after one season

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) American network HBO has pulled the plug on its latest comedy series "The Franchise" after just one series.

Starring British-Indian actor Himesh Patel in the lead, the show was a satirical take on Hollywood studios' obsession with superhero moviemaking.

Produced by filmmaker Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci of "Veep" fame, the show had premiered on HBO in October 2024.

“We’re so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind ‘The Franchise,’ especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors,” an HBO spokesperson said in a satement to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

“While we won’t be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future,” the spokesperson added.

Created and showrun by John Brown, the eight-episode comedy followed a crew of an unloved franchise movie fighting for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe.

"The Franchise" also starred Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Darren Goldstein and Isaac Powell with Richard E Grant as Peter and Daniel Bruhl as recurring guests. PTI RB RB