HBO orders new seasons of 'GoT' spinoffs ‘House of the Dragon’, ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’

Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) The world of “Game of Thrones” will continue to expand on HBO over the next four years, with the American network ordering new seasons of its two spin-off series -- "House of the Dragon" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms".

The announcement was made by Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO at HBO and HBO Max Content, during the network’s press presentation in New York on Thursday.

The third season of “House of the Dragon” will be released in summer 2026, continuing the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood”, the series is set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and follows the turbulent history of House Targaryen at the height of its power.

The ensemble cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans and Steve Toussaint, with Ryan Condal serving as showrunner and Martin as co-creator.

HBO has also ordered a fourth season of the fantasy drama, scheduled to debut in 2028.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms", a half-hour drama, has been renewed for a second season ahead of its series debut on January 18, 2026. The second season is slated to premiere in 2027.

Adapted from George R R Martin’s novella “The Hedge Knight”, the show follows the journey of knight Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey, and his young squire, Egg, played by Dexter Sol Ansell.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" is written and executive produced by Martin and Ira Parker. It will also star Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings and Sam Spruell in pivotal roles.

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said the renewals underline the continued popularity of George RR Martin’s universe.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe,” Orsi said.

"Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin's universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg… And this Summer, 'House of the Dragon' is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet," she added.