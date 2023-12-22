'The Gilded Age' renewed for third season on HBO

Los Angeles: The historical drama series "The Gilded Age" will be returning for a third season on HBO, the American cable network has announced.

The series comes from the creative mind of Julian Fellowes, best known for creating the popular show "Downton Abbey". It features an all-star cast of Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski.

The show's renewal for season three comes days after its second season ended its run on HBO on December 17. The first season of the "We’re so proud of what Julian Fellowes and 'The Gilded Age' family have achieved. From the costumes to the production design and performances, the show has captivated so many week after week. Along with our partners at Universal Television, we are thrilled to continue this grand tale for a third season," Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said in a statement.

Set in 1880s New York, "The Gilded Age" follows a young woman, named Bertha Russell (Coon), entering the city's rigid social scene and is drawn into the daily conflicts surrounding the new money Russell family and the old money van Rhijn-Brook family.

It also stars Louisa Jacobson, Denee Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Thomas Cocquerel, and Simon Jones.

"The Gilded Age" is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.