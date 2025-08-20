HBO shares new cast picture ahead of 'Harry Potter' series

London, Aug 20 (PTI) in a cast announcement, HBO has expanded the Weasley family as the much-awaited series progresses with casting decisions and production.

On Tuesday, HBO unveiled the cast for many of the Weasley siblings, after previously announcing Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Katherine Parkinson as the mother, Molly Weasley.

The mischievous twins Fred and George Weasley will be portrayed by Tristan and Gabriel Harland, respectively. The studious Percy will be played by Ruari Spooner. The youngest and only sister, Ginny, will be brought to life by Gracie Cochrane, HBO shared on Instagram with a photo of the cast.

The cast brings a variety of experience. Parkinson is best known for her role as Jen in the UK comedy series “The IT Crowd”. Cochrane made her debut last year in the Steve McQueen film “Blitz”, which starred Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson.

The Harland brothers have also had a run on the historical drama series “The Last Kingdom”, while Spooner has acted in a short film in 2024.

Stout, however, will be making his acting debut in this landmark role.

The actors who will portray the elder Weasley brothers, Charlie and Bill, as well as the patriarch Arthur, are yet to be announced.

The new members join a vibrant and vast cast, which includes Dominic McLaughlin as the titular Harry Potter and Arabella Stanton as the bookish Hermione Granger.

The growing list of cast members includes John Lithgow as Headmaster Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, among others.

Set to be a faithful adaptation of the book series, the showrunner Francesca Gardiner is joined by director Mark Mylod to develop the series. The original author, JK Rowling, also serves as executive producer.

The show is set to premiere in 2027 with an eight-episode series. PTI COR BK BK