HC grants bail to two men accused of trying to frame actor in drug case

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has granted bail to two men accused of trying to frame actor Chrisann Pereira in a drug case in the United Arab Emirates.

Justice Manish Pitale, in the order passed on Tuesday, granted bail to Rajesh Bobhate and Anthony Paul on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each. The order became available on Wednesday.

The duo had been in jail for about one year and five months, the court noted.

"Even as per the material available on record, only a small quantity of ganja (cannabis) is involved. In such a situation, no purpose would be served by continuing the custody of the applicants," the order said.

Bobhate and Paul were arrested in April 2023.

As per police, they told Pereira that she could land a role in a Hollywood web series for which auditions were being conducted in Sharjah. The duo allegedly planted ganja in a memento which they asked her to hand over to a person in Sharjah. After she was detained in the UAE for alleged drug possession, the duo demanded Rs 80 lakh from her mother to arrange her release, but her mother instead approached police.

Pereira was subsequently released from the UAE prison after her name was cleared.

Advocate Ayaz Khan, appearing for the two accused, pointed out that they had already undergone incarceration for more than a year, and the quantity of drugs allegedly planted by them was small for which punishment ranges between one year and two years.

The court granted relief on the condition that they shall cooperate with the trial court for expeditious proceedings and attend each and every hearing unless exempted. The duo shall not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, said the HC.