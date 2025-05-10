HC stays release of Raj Kumar Rao-starrer film `Bhool Chuk Maaf' on OTT

Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) The Bombay High Court has temporarily stayed the release of Raj Kumar Rao-starrer film "Bhool Chuk Maaf" on OTT or any other platform until eight weeks after its theatrical release in PVR Inox cinemas.

The multiplex chain had moved the court challenging its producers' decision to release it on OTT instead of theatres due to the heightened national security concerns amid the India-Pakistan conflict.

PVR Inox alleged a breach of contract by the producers, Maddock Films.

As per the agreement dated May 6, the film was to release in cinemas across India on May 9 and would not be released on OTT or any other platform for a period of eight weeks thereafter, it said.

But the producers terminated the agreement just a day before the release and announced an OTT release on May 16, PVR Inox's counsel Dinyar Madon argued.

Maddock's counsel Venkatesh Dhond said the eight-week `holdback' clause would apply only if there was a theatrical release.

A bench of Justice Arif Doctor on Friday said PVR Inox had fulfilled its obligations by promoting the film, reserved screens and offered tickets to its consumers, and a sudden cancellation would affect its "reputation and goodwill." In an interim order (order passed before the final decision), the court restrained Maddock Films from releasing the film on any platform until eight weeks after its theatrical release at PVR cinemas.

The HC scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 16 and asked Maddock to file its reply in the meantime. PTI SP KRK