He is a sensitive director: Mohanlal on reuniting with Prithviraj Sukumaran for 'L2: Empuraan'

Kochi, Jan 28 (PTI) Superstar Mohanlal, who has worked under Prithviraj Sukumaran's direction on “Lucifer”, “Bro Daddy”, and his latest “L2: Empuraan”, says he admires the actor-filmmaker for his sensitive approach towards cinema.

“L2: Empuraan” is a sequel to 2019's release “Lucifer”, which starred Mohanlal in the role of Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab'raam, a mysterious politician-don.

Besides direction, Sukumaran also shared screen space with Mohanlal in these three films.

“He is very good. This is my third film with him. ‘Bro Daddy’ was a different film from ‘Lucifer’. He knows what he is doing, he is very keen on scripting. He is a sensitive director. He will give more importance to acting. He is totally into the film,” Mohanlal said during a media interaction after the teaser launch of “L2: Empuraan” here.

The Malayalam superstar, known for films across various languages such as “Kireedam”, “Manichitrathazhu”, “Bharatham”, “Company”, “Drishyam” and “Pulimurugan”, said he is excited to showcase a different side of his action-hero persona in the movie.

“This film demands action. I’ve done so many action movies, there is a different kind of action in (‘Lucifer’ franchise). It’s a trilogy and we’ve one more chapter to come. We haven’t shot for it. It will take some time,” he said.

The teaser of “L2: Empuraan” was launched by Mohanlal's close friend and colleague Mammootty at an event held in Kochi on Sunday.

Co-stars promoting each other's films is not a new phenomenon, said the “Drishyam” star.

“Mammootty and I have done over 55 films together, and now we are doing one more (currently untitled) film together,” added Mohanlal, who has worked with Mammootty on “Sesham Kazhchayil”, “Naanayam”, “Harikrishnans”, and “Twenty:20”.

“Industry-wise, it’s a small place; there are very few actors here. The Malayalam industry is like a family. Earlier, all the South industry was based in Chennai; later, they shifted to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kerala.” Mohanlal is pleased with the love and recognition the Malayalam industry has been receiving from all quarters since the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the country in March 2020.

“COVID was a blessing in disguise for the Malayalam film industry. ‘Drishyam’ played a major factor in this, and people started watching other films.

“In Malayalam, we’ve tried so many new things, like ‘Kaalapaani’ (his 1996 drama) was the pan-India film, the first 3D film, I did the first co-production with France with ‘Vanaprastham’,” he said.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Aashirvad Cinemas, “L2: Empuraan” will be out in cinemas on March 27 in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Actors Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Indrajith Sukumaran will also reprise their roles in the upcoming movie.