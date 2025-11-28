He is an icon who leads to bring focus to many societal issues: Ayushmann Khurrana on David Beckham

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana praised football legend David Beckham, who recently visited India, and called him an "icon who leads from the front to bring focus to societal issues that affect people worldwide." Beckham, who is an UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, came to India on Wednesday. The former England football captain was seen visiting a school in Visakhapatnam.

Khurrana, a National Ambassador of UNICEF India, said Beckham is a "true friend of India".

“David Beckham is an icon who leads from the front to bring focus to so many societal issues that affect people worldwide. It is incredible to see his commitment to social good and his love for India. His visits to our country inspire people to do good and bring global attention to our needs," he said in a statement.

"He is a true friend of India. I’m deeply thankful for his efforts. It is truly a pleasure to be advocating for the same causes as fellow UNICEF ambassadors," the "Thamma" actor added. PTI ATR ATR BK BK