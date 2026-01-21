He understands my passive-aggression: Vishal Bhardwaj on working with Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who has reunited with Shahid Kapoor for his new movie "O'Romeo", on Wednesday said his partnership with the Bollywood star is similar to the creative bond shared by legendary music composer duos Laxmikant–Pyarelal and Kalyanji–Anandji.

The upcoming film marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj after having previously worked on “Kaminey”, “Haider”, and “Rangoon”.

Bhardwaj said Kapoor is one of the finest actors in his generation and added that he has inherited the depth from his actor parents, Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem.

“Shahid understands my passive-aggression, and that I’m a very difficult man to work with. Shahid should get a National Award for doing four films with me. We complement each other.

"We also have many fights and those fights are known to the media more, but there aren't that many fights between us. We’ve formed a bond between us like Laxmikant-Pyarelal, like Kalyanji-Anandji,” the director said at the trailer launch of “O’ Romeo”.

Bhardwaj said while audiences clearly feel a special chemistry in his collaborations with Kapoor, he himself doesn't know why it works so well.

“I still don't understand the reason why this magic is created. Just like wind is not visible to us but it is there, this magic that is created in our work, I don't know why and how it happens,” Bhardwaj said.

Kapoor said working with Bhardwaj is like going on an “adventurous and crazy” journey.

“When I got to work with Vishal sir for the first time, I was very intimidated. I asked him, ‘Sir, why are you taking me for this role? I've not done anything to deserve this.' He said, 'I feel you can do it’, that's how ‘Kaminey’ happened and we started working since then.

"After that he gave me ‘Hamlet’ in ‘Haider’, which is a role every actor in the world knows is the most intimidating role. Then we did ‘Rangoon’ and now ‘O Romeo’. I feel fortunate to be a part of his filmography,” the actor said.

But for “O’ Romeo”, Kapoor revealed, it was producer Sajid Nadiadwala who approached him and not Bhardwaj.

The acclaimed filmmaker interjected, saying he had reached out to the actor who chose not to respond to his message.

Kapoor then said, “Sir, it's possible that I might not have." Bhardwaj further praised Kapoor, saying the actor has matured not only as a performer but also as a technician. He also believes that the actor is capable of directing a film.

“We’ve known each other for many years now and we know what are the things that we like and dislike. I think if he ever directs, he will make a very good film. He has that in him. So, Shahid has contributed more than an actor this time. And the rest of the understanding (bit), he is a very difficult man (to understand),” he said.

On a query about portrayal of violence and expletives in films, Bhardwaj said cinema is a reflection of society.

“I feel instead of using beep, we should use it (abuses) as it is, because as a society we are very hypocritical people. We are okay when people abuse on the road but when we show it in the cinema (there's an issue), it’s like cinema does all the bad things.

"The reality is that cinema shows you the mirror. Today, if violence is happening (in cinema), then the violence exists in society as well now.” On a lighter note, the director revealed that he was a bit hesitant to approach the veteran actor Farida Jalal with a role where her character abuses his grandson, played by Kapoor.

“I told Farida ji in this film, there will be a bit of a language issue and she asked, ‘Kya hai? Bahut kharab toh nahi hai?’ and I replied, ‘It is all (needed) for the character’. Farida ji accepted the role and she played with utmost dedication and that line is viral,” Bhardwaj said.

Jalal, 76, thanked the filmmaker for offering her a role in “O’ Romeo” and said, “As far as hurling abuses is concerned, I didn’t want to limit myself. I did it all from my heart.” “O’ Romeo” boasts of an ensemble cast that also includes Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

This is the third movie between Dimri and Tiwary after “Laila and Majnu” “Bulbbul” and the two actors are thrilled to be working with each other again.

Dimri credited Tiwary for pushing her to undertake training in acting during the filming of "Laila Majnu".

“I was so nervous that I felt acting is not my cup of tea and he said, ‘You should give it a try’ and advised me to go to an acting workshop. And that workshop changed my life,” she said.

Tiwary said he was “surprised” to see Dimri’s transformation as an actor.

“It has been a great working relationship, I hope it continues that way,” he said.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is slated for a theatrical release on February 13 during Valentine's week.