Heartbroken, shocked and speechless: Bollywood celebs on Gujarat plane crash

New Delhi: Actors Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol and Riteish Deshmukh on Thursday expressed shock and offered prayers for the safety and well-being of all those aboard the Air India plane that crashed near a locality close to Ahmedabad airport.

Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London, Gatwick, was involved in a crash shortly after takeoff, outside the airport. There were 242 passengers on board the plane.

"Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time," Akshay posted on social media platform X.

Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 12, 2025

Sunny said he is devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time," he wrote.

Riteish said he was "heartbroken and in shock after hearing about the tragic plane crash".

"My heart goes out to all the passengers, their families, and everyone affected on the ground. Holding them all in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," he added.

Actor Parineeti Chopra posted, "Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time." Actors Randeep Hooda and Sonu Sood also shared condolences on X.

Can’t imagine the pain of the family members of the ill fated Air India flight today. Praying for God to give them strength during this time. 🙏 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 12, 2025

“Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss," Randeep said.

Sonu wrote, “Prayers for Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad after take off to London.” Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut said, "The news of the Ahmedabad plane crash is extremely tragic and painful. I pray to God for everyone's safety, may God provide strength to all affected families in this hour of crisis."