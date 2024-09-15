Heartening to see 'Padosan' celebrated once again: Saira Banu on film's re-release

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Veteran actor Saira Banu is thrilled that her film "Padosan", which she called a career highlight and of my career and a cherished piece of cinematic history, re-released in theatres recently.

The 80-year-old actor, who played the role of Bindu in the 1968 musical comedy, shared a note on Instagram on Saturday walking down the memory lane.

"Padosan", directed by Jyoti Swaroop and produced by Mehmood and NC Sippy, re-released in cinema halls on Friday. It also starred Mehmood, Sunil Dutt, and Kishore Kumar, among others.

"I was thrilled to know that 'PADOSAN', a film incredibly close to my heart, is being re-released in theaters. This movie is not only dearest to me but a cherished piece of cinematic history that I believe the new generation should experience. It’s a brilliant showcase of exceptional artists brought to life by Dutt Saab, Mehmood Bhai, Kishore Ji, and many more...

"It’s heartening to see 'PADOSAN' celebrated once again, and I look forward to sharing more anecdotes about this remarkable film, which remains a highlight of my career and a joyous part of cinematic legacy," Saira Banu wrote.

The actor recalled how Mehmood had sought her husband, screen icon Dilip Kumar's permission to cast her in the musical comedy.

"Reflecting on 'PADOSAN', I feel blessed for the opportunity to have been a part of it, especially given the circumstances at the time.

"After my marriage, I had taken a step back from my professional career, and it was only thanks to Mehmood Bhai’s persistent persuasion and the considerate arrangements made to facilitate the shooting in Madras that I agreed to join the project," she wrote.

Saira Banu also remembered the joyous atmosphere on the set of "Padosan".

"The film’s cast, including the unforgettable Dutt Saab, who humorously questioned the departure from his usual glamorous roles, and the amazing Kishore Ji, made the experience truly memorable. The on-set laughter and camaraderie were so intense that at times, we had to pause filming because I couldn’t stop laughing," she added.

Production banner Rajshri Productions announced the re-release of "Padosan" on Instagram on Thursday.

"No more ukhda ukhda mood, as #Padosan is coming back to entertain you in selected @pvrpictures theatres," the caption read, referring to the hit song "Mere Samne Wali Khidki" from the film. PTI ATR ATR RDS RDS