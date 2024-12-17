'Heaven on earth': Diljit Dosanjh shares glimpses of Kashmir on social media,

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh set social media abuzz with the videos of his visit to various tourist spots in Kashmir, including a temple, a Muslim shrine and a gurdwara.

Advertisment

In a series of Instagram posts, the Punjabi singing sensation shared clips of offering prayers at the Adi Shankaracharya temple in the Zabarwan hills on the banks of the iconic Dal Lake, the Khanqah shrine in old city and a gurudwara in Rainawari area of Srinagar.

"KASHMIR THE HEAVEN ON EARTH," Diljit captioned the video shared on Monday night.

In other clips, the actor can also be seen interacting with locals, exchanging pleasantries with people of all ages, and wading through a vast expanse of land covered by fallen red leaves of Chinar trees.

Advertisment

Diljit, who is currently touring the country as part of his 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024', then posted a video of sipping the traditional Kashmiri tea Kahwah during his shikara ride in the Dal Lake.

"Dal Lake Star Mustaq Bhai Ka Kahwah & Adnan bhai ka Rabab (sic)" he captioned the clip on social media.

The singer, known for songs "5 Taara", "Kinni Kinni", "Lover", and "GOAT", will next perform in Mumbai on December 19. PTI MIJ RDS RB RB