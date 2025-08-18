Heist films and ‘Spider Man’: Bella Ramsey shares future ambitions, co-star Pedro Pascal

Los Angeles, Aug 18 (PTI) “The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey would like to act in a heist movie alongside co-star Pedro Pascal and star as Spider Man.

"I think maybe like a heist movie where we’re robbing a bank together,” Ramsey said of future collaborations with Pascal.

The British actor is best known for playing Ellie in the HBO post-apocalyptic series, “The Last of Us”, which is based on a video game. Pascal plays Joel, who is a father-figure to Ellie in the series.

The actor also spoke about how Pascal is as a co-star.

“‘How is Pedro Pascal? Is he as nice as he seems? That’s mostly what people ask me, and the answer is, ‘Yes’," she said of Pascal, who was most recently seen in "Materialists" and "Fantastic Four: First Steps".

Ramsey, who rose to stardom with her role of Lyanna Mormont in HBO's fantasy series "Game of Thrones", is a fan of “Spider Man”, particularly the one played by Andrew Garfield.

“Incredible. I loved it,” Ramsey said.

"Incredible. I loved it," Ramsey said.

The actor would gladly accept the role of the web-casting superhero if there is ever any chance. "I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new (superhero) for me."