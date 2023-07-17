Helen Mirren's 'Golda' to release in India on September 1

Mumbai: Hollywood veteran Helen Mirren-starrer "Golda", based on the life of Israel's fourth and only woman Prime Minister Golda Meir, will be released in Indian theatres on September 1, Lionsgate India announced Monday.

Advertisment

Directed by Guy Nattiv and written by Nicholas Martin, the film will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures.

The thriller focuses on the "intensely dramatic events, high-stake responsibilities, and controversial decisions that Meir – also known as the 'Iron Lady of Israel' – faced during the Yom Kippur War in 1973," the makers said in a press release.

“Golda was the wrong person, in the wrong place, in the wrong time. She didn't want to be a prime minister, but she had to take the job because no one else wanted it at that time.

"They pushed her to be a prime minister and then she was thrown into this mayhem and trying to deal with the mess... She was the Iron Lady of Israel and, like Margaret Thatcher, there are some people who love her and some people who hate her," Nattiv said in a statement.

"Golda" is produced by Michael Kuhn, Jane Hooks and Nicholas Martin.