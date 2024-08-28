Hema Committee Report: Opposition slams govt inaction, asks five tough questions

Malappuram (Kerala): In a scathing attack on the Left government in Kerala, the Congress-led opposition on Wednesday raised five pointed questions on the Hema committee report, alleging a blatant cover-up and accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan-headed dispensation of shielding key persons by glossing over crucial facts.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, alleged that the government is on the defensive regarding the Hema Committee report.

"The government is trying to save some individuals by playing hide-and-seek. The government's actions are creating an impression among the public that everyone in the film industry is troublesome.

"However, there are many good people in the film industry. The government is hiding the real culprits, which is why even innocents are being humiliated in Kerala. The government should resolve this issue," Satheesan told reporters at Puthanathani in Malappuram.

The opposition leader accused the government of silence and evasion over the Hema Committee report, which revealed a series of crimes in the film industry.

He alleged that despite repeated questions, Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan has refused to comment, only answering queries that the Chief Minister likes.

Satheesan said the opposition is demanding answers to five key questions: "Why hasn't the government investigated the crimes revealed in the Hema Committee report? Why hasn't action been taken against those who committed crimes against women and children, despite laws stating that covering up sexual offences is a crime? "Who is the government trying to protect by removing pages and paragraphs from the Hema Committee report before it was provided under the RTI Act? What action has been taken on the widespread use of drugs and narcotics in the film industry, which was described in the Hema Committee Report? And why is the government taking a stance against women?" The Congress leader said that answering these questions and making a decision can lead to a permanent solution to these problems.

He urged the government to take decisions to protect everyone in the workplace.

The Justice Hema Committee was constituted by the Kerala government after the 2017 actress assault case, and its report revealed instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry.

Amidst allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation against several actors and directors, the state government announced the establishment of a seven-member special investigation team on August 25 to probe them.

Subsequently, many complaints surfaced, creating ripples in the Malayalam film industry.