Hema Malini flags misuse of deepfake tech, says it can't be taken lightly

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of "deepfake" technology targeting celebrities and asserted that this cannot be taken lightly as it tarnishes the image of the person concerned and casts a tremendous impact on the victim's mental health.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, she said artificial intelligence and deepfake technology have swept the world and while the pros of the technology are many, they also target celebrities belonging to the film industry.

"These celebrities have worked very hard to make a name, fame and popularity. Many of us have become victims of this ruthless misuse which creates multiple fake videos tarnishing the image of the person concerned. These go viral and cast a tremendous impact on the victims' health," Malini said.

"This cannot be taken lightly," she added.

The BJP MP also raised the issue of misuse of social media to make brutal comments on the personal lives of celebrities, often twisting facts to suit their narrative. PTI ASK ZMN