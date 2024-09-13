Henrik Ibsen understood the voice and heartbeat of a woman: Ila Arun

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Veteran actor Ila Arun believes Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen understood the voice and heartbeat of women, which is why his plays resonate across cultures 200 years later.

Arun has teamed up with theatre veteran KK Raina for Zee theatre's teleplay "Peecha Karti Parchhaiyaan", the Hindi adaptation of Ibsen's "Ghosts".

The actor-folk singer said as someone who comes from a family of seven daughters, she believes her mother was progressive in her own way. Arun said women have progressed a lot but the rope is "still held by the man", which women handover to men on their own.

"In his famous play "A Doll's House”, an European woman shuts the door at her man and moves out and says 'I am not a doll'. In the name of children, they are stopped when they want to do something. But the question is what a man does and how it is impacting the children. How long will women suffer in silence? "Ibsen wrote this 200 years ago and proved that women need to first understand their own identity. When he wrote this play, he faced criticism. When I read his plays, I felt Henrik Ibsen understood the voice and heartbeat of a woman," the actor told PTI in an interview.

“Peecha Karti Parchhaiyaan” is set in the backdrop of Rajasthan’s Rajput families and delves into the complexities of familial bonds and the haunting shadows of the past. The teleplay is being aired on Airtel Spotlight, Dish TV Rangmanch Active and D2H Rangmanch Active. Aruna said through their play, they have tried to say how ancestors are chasing like a ghost with the rules and customs they established in their times. Ibsen play is talking about the thought and mentality in the name of religion. Every religion tries to teach us good things but men, for his convenience, manipulate (the religion) to keep the women under their control,” Arun said.

Raina, who also features in the teleplay in an important role, said it's important to give equal status to women in society and traditional responsibilities should be borne by both the genders.

“It is important to give women equal status in society. For example, a man who is married can marry again for the second or third time but if a woman thinks then it is a crime. This is injustice. Every society has a value system but its responsibility needs to be maintained by both women and men,” he said, “My character in the play represents those decadent values which do not have any relevance in today's time. This character lives with these values and scares people around. We have to crash such things (values). We have to build a society where men and women are equal and walk hand in hand. That is what we are saying in 'Peecha karti Parchhaiyaan’,” he added.

The play also stars popular TV actors Param Singh, Priyamvada Kant and Vijay Kashyap. Presented by archival platform Zee Theatre, the play was directed for stage by Raina and filmed by director Saurabh Shrivastav for television.