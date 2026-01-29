Henry Cavill unveils first look from ‘Highlander’ reboot

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (PTI) Hollywood star Henry Cavill has shared first look from his new action outing -- the upcoming reboot of "Highlander" from "John Wick" filmmaker Chad Stahelski.

Cavill shared first-look images from the project on Instagram on Wednesday, offering fans an early glimpse into his latest screen transformation.

“Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I’ll tell you all about when the time is right, but it’s a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy,” the actor wrote in the post.

The photos feature Cavill as the latest incarnation of Connor MacLeod — the immortal Scottish swordsman battling across the ages. The reboot marks Cavill’s next major franchise venture after portraying the DC Comics superhero Superman on the big screen in multiple DC projects and headlining Netflix’s fantasy series "The Witcher" for three seasons.

The original "Highlander" movie came out in 1986 and featured actors Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings, hunting down each other to become more powerful. It was followed by four sequels and three television series.

Stahelski is directing the project from a script by Michael Finch. Ryan J Condal and Kerry Williamson had worked on earlier drafts of the film.

The director also produces the project along with The cast also includes Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela and Max Zhang. PTI RB RB RB