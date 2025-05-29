'He's done with it': Tusshar Kapoor says father Jeetendra has no plans to return to acting

Mumbai: Actor Jeetendra, one of the top stars of the 1960s and 70s, has no plans to be back on the screen, says son Tusshar Kapoor.

Jeetendra, who gave hits like "Geet Gaya Patharon Ne", "Gunahon Ka Devta", "Farz", "Humjoli" to "Caravan", "Dharam Veer", "Parichay" and "Nagin".

He continued to be in top form till the '80s with credits like "Himmatwala", "Tohfa" and "Mawaali", but stopped acting by the mid-1990s and has since made only cameo or minor appearances in films post-2000.

Kapoor said his father has no desire of being on a film set ever again.

“He tracks today's cinema. But he's not really interested in going on sets. He said, ‘I've done somewhere 200 films’. He started so young, when he was just 20. So, he's done with that. I don't think he was ever interested in doing character roles," the actor told PTI.

Kapoor said when his father called it quits on acting, he and many other senior actors were being offered only "stereotypical" roles.

"The roles that were offered to senior actors were very stereotypical. Today, there are a lot of very diverse characters. But that wasn't the case back then. He decided to ease out of it. Now, he's more of a businessman," he added.

Kapoor hopes his father's legacy is explored through a docudrama series. And not just Jeetendra, a project honouring Dharmendra's career should also be made.

"I think dad deserves one, actors like Dharam ji and him, they don't really go out and market themselves," he said, giving the example of "Elvis", the 2022 biographical film about legendary musician Elvis Presley.

"Our legends here also deserve that kind of a tribute. That generation of actors, they have such great work, we've learned from those experiences of theirs. So, I think it will be very 'masaledar' to have a docudrama of either of these icons from the 60s,” he said.

The actor currently stars in the movie “Kapkapiii”, which was released in theatres on May 23.