High-level central delegation visits Arunachal to review progress of FTI-Jote

Itanagar, Dec 10 (PTI) A high-level central delegation met Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Gupta on Tuesday to discuss the progress of the upcoming Film and Television Institute (FTI) at Jote near Itanagar.

FTI-Jote will be the third such institute in the country after FTII-Pune and SRFTI-Kolkata.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various aspects of the institute, including infrastructure, logistical and administrative support required from the state government and its potential impact on local and regional development, a statement said.

Gupta assured full cooperation from the state government in expediting the development of the institute, it said.

State Information and Public Relations Secretary Nyali Ete and Papum Pare's Deputy Commissioner Bomji Jinken were also present at the meeting.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry's Director General of Northeast Zone K Satish Nambudiripad, who was leading the central delegation, later also held a meeting with DGP Anand Mohan, the statement said.

SRFTI-Kolkata's Director Samiran Dutta, its Registrar Sushrut Sharma and faculty member of FTI-Jote Bishnu Dev Halder accompanied Nambudiripad.

FTI-Jote is envisioned to be a centre of excellence, offering state-of-the-art facilities and specialised programs to nurture aspiring filmmakers and media professionals, the statement.

The initiative underscores the Centre's commitment to promoting inclusive growth and empowering the youth of the Northeast by providing them with world-class education and training in the field of media and entertainment, it added. PTI UPL UPL SOM