TV actor Hina Khan marries longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

New Delhi: Popular TV actor Hina Khan has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

The actor shared multiple photos from her marriage ceremony on Wednesday evening. In one of the photos, Khan and Jaiswal are seen signing marriage registration papers.

"From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers.

"Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband," Khan wrote in the caption.

For her wedding, Khan wore an opal green handloom saree with gold and silver motifs, paired with a blush pink border and veil. The outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra.

Jaiswal also opted for an outfit by Malhotra, wearing an ivory ecru kurta set.

Khan and Jaiswal had been in a relationship for over 13 years. They first met on the sets of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", where Khan played the role of Akshara and Jaiswal served as the supervising producer.

In June last year, Khan was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in June 2024.