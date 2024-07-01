Hina Khan shares motivational post for people fighting cancer: Scarred but we must not be scared

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Days after revealing her breast cancer diagnosis, popular TV actor Hina Khan expressed her support to cancer warriors and said she hopes her journey motivates people to turn a page in "their own stories for good".

The 36-year-old, best known for starring in long-running TV serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", last week shared that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

On Sunday night, Khan shared an Instagram Story giving a shout-out to all those battling with cancer.

"A window to my journey.. This is to all those courageous women and men who are fighting this tough battle..

"I wish my journey can be courageous and motivating enough for people out there to turn a page in their own stories for good. And remember we may be SCARRED but we MUST not be SCARED (sic)" she wrote with a #ScarredNotScared hashtag. On Friday, the actor shared the news of the diagnosis on social media. In her Instagram post, she asked her well-wishers to support her on this journey.

"I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey,” Khan had said.

The actor is also known for her role in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and being a part of the reality show "Bigg Boss" season 11, in which she was one of the finalists. She has also featured in films such as "Hacked" and "Lines".

Khan was most recently seen in the Punjabi film "Shinda Shinda No Papa".