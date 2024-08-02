Hina Khan shaves her head amidst cancer treatment: Choose to accept my battle scars

Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Popular television actor Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, has shaved off her hair as she focuses on "healing".

In a video on Instagram, the actor said it was a difficult decision to embrace the bald look as she loved her hair but she is choosing to embrace her "battle scars". "I loved my hair short which probably wouldn't have ever done. Although I could not enjoy the Short-Hair-Phase long enough. It did look cool. I may continue with this pixie look for sometime once they grow back insha Allah..But for now..The Pixie says Adios. Coz it's Time to Buzz it Off!" she shared.

Khan, 36, said one can win only when one is ready to "embrace and accept" the challenges.

"...and I choose to accept my battle scars because I believe if you embrace yourself, you are a step closer to your healing and I really want to heal and focus on that aspect of my life. I don't want to go through that process where every time I put my hand in my hair, a bunch of hair falls. It is very stressful and depressing. I don't want to go through that." "The pixie says ADIOS, It’s time to BUZZ it off ! Here’s another attempt to Normalise the hardest phase of this journey, aesthetically speaking. Remember ladies.. our strength is our Patience and calm. If we put our minds to it nothing is unattainable..Mind over Matter. Dua." Khan was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and she updated her fans about the diagnosis on June 28 through an Instagram post. The actor has been a prominent face in the television industry and has featured in projects like "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Kasautii Zindagi Kay". She has also participated in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss 11" where she emerged as the first runner-up. PTI ATR BK BK