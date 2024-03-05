'Hindi cinema can't fall prey to social media trolling': Rani Mukerji at 24th edition of FICCI Frames

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji, on Tuesday, inaugurated the 24th edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai.

"The pandemic forced us to adapt, to innovate and to re-imagine the ways in which we connect with audiences. The consumers evolved and wanted us to deliver something unique and disruptive for them" said Mukerji.

"I am truly thrilled that the theatrical business is back and mega films like Pathan, Jawan, Gadar, Animal, Leo, Salar, Jailor and others have created box office history in a single calendar year," Mukerji said on the recent success of films at box-office.

"We are witness of a myth-busting landmark year in cinema. Pathan was released during a phase when the Hindi film industry was recovering after the pandemic, and a lot of single-screen cinemas had or were shutting down. And I congratulate my industry for turning the tide and showing the world that Hindi cinema cannot fall prey to social media trolling," said the actor.

Appreciating the success of content driven low budget movies Mukerji said, "The fact that everyone was made to believe that content films wouldn't work well theatrically and should be restricted only to the OTT was busted by some of the content movies that released in 2023. Be it films like Mrs Strategy vs. Norway, 12th Film, The Kerala Story, Oh My God 2, and various language films like Baipan Bhari Deva, 3 Ekka, Kabuliwala, Kathal, Virupaksha, Kannur Squad, Chithha, Balagam, Neru, Baby, Ardhangini etc. busted the myth that only big scale projects could work in the cinemas and that content-driven films could disrupt the box office."

Mukerji also remembered the contribution of her father-in-law Yash Chopra to the industry and his association with FICCI.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, for which she recently also won the Best Actress Award (Critics) at the Filmfare Awards 2024.

Organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the annual confab is one of the largest media and entertainment industry events in Asia. The theme of Frames 2024 is “RRR: Reflections, Realities and Road Ahead.”