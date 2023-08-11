Hindi film personalities inaugurate 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Melbourne, Aug 11 (PTI) The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), celebrating the rich heritage of Indian cinema, was inaugrated by Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Varma here on Friday.

The ceremony was also attended by filmmakers such as Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kanu Behl, and Prithivi Konanur.

The film gala promises to take the audiences on an "captivating cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and showcases the magic of Indian storytelling".

Johar said he was honoured to be part of the festival and share the stage with so many talented artists.

"This is my third time at IFFM. And I’m so grateful to the warmth and grace of the festival and everyone involved with it. I’m here joined by many fellow of the Indian film fraternity and I’m honoured to be amongst such impeccable talent.

"We have such iconic filmmakers and actors like the team of 'Sita Raman', Vijay Varma who can practically do any role given to him. Or Kartik, who has given us films that resonate with the entire country and has given films that brought people back to the theatres," the "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" director said.

Kartik said he was "overwhelmed" to be in Australia and thanked the director of the festival Mitu Bhowmik Lange for inviting him.

"The love from the Indian community has been both surprising and overwhelming. Never thought there would be so much love and fanfare for Indian cinema in Australia," he added.

Mrunal, who previously visited IFFM with her 2018 movie "Love Sonia", said the festival hold a special place in her heart.

"When I came to IFFM with Love Sonia, I didn’t have any plans or idea where my career would go. But I met Nikkhil Advani sir here in Melbourne who then offered me 'Batla House' and even my producers of 'Sita Raman', I met in Melbourne. So this festival holds a special place in my heart. I always love coming back here," she said.

Organised withthe support of the Victorian Government and the backing of Indian film aficionados, IFFM has emerged as a global platform that fosters cultural exchange and appreciation of cinema. The festival will run till August 20. PTI SHD SHD SHD